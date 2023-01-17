Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Kang Is A "New Kind" of Villain Kevin Feige explains that Kang is a new kind of villain for the MCU and teases what he is searching for in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Marvel spent the first decade or so building up to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame and the final fight against Thanos. They had been teasing the villain since the end of the 2012 film, and then we finally got the big fight in 2019. It made sense that the cycle would almost restart as Marvel moved beyond that first Saga and into a new one. While the approach of introducing the villain is a little similar when it comes to Kang the Conquerer, he is very different from Thanos. Marvel Megabos Kevin Feige explained to Empire how bringing in Kang first in Loki and then in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania allowed them to do a new kind of villain.

"He is the obvious choice as you're dealing with the Multiverse," Kevin Feige tells Empire. "Kang allowed us to do a new kind of Big Bad. He's a different type of villain, warring amongst themselves as much as he's warring with our heroes."

Feige went on to tease the frame of mind that Kang will be in when we meet him in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and it won't be the same person we met in Loki. This Kang has some goals to achieve, and how he could achieve those goals just fell right into his lap.

"Kang's a very powerful person, but when we meet him, he's in a position where he needs to get that power back," teases Feige. "He has a ship and a device that would allow him to go anywhere and anywhen he wants if he can get it online. If only he had access to genius scientists with Pym particles."

This will be the second time that Jonathan Majors has brought this character to life, and he spoke about the throughline of introducing a character in Loki and then bringing a different type of character when it comes to the movie. Majors said that Kang is a "new vibration" to the MCU, and he's not just coming after heroes but against people's very way of life.

"I met with the Loki team first. Then Peyton came on, and we had our chat for the film," he tells Empire. "He gave me a few reference points – Alexander The Great, things like that. … Kang adds tonal diversity, real conflict, and real friction. You're being introduced to a new vibration in the MCU. There's conflict – not just mano-a-mano, not just hero and villain, but 'your way of life' and 'my way of life.' I'm coming for it. We're in battle here."

Majors is a massive talent, and between Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III alone, we are in for an awesome spring of this talented actor shooting to superstar status. Marvel knew they needed someone good for a long-haul villain like Kang, and it seems like they struck gold when it comes to Majors.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Cast, Summary, Release Date

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania—an epic, sci-fi adventure film, will hit the big screen on February 17, 2023.