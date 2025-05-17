Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: Elio

The Many Logo Changes Of Elio Plus A New International Poster

Pixar's new film, Elio, is coming out in June, and there have been several different logos since we first learned about it in 2022.

Article Summary Pixar's Elio has undergone multiple logo changes since its announcement in 2022, sparking fan discussion.

The film’s first logo was shown at D23 but never officially released; later versions shifted in color and style.

Recent logo revisions moved from a black-and-white version back to vibrant colors and a new LED-inspired look.

A fresh international poster for Elio has launched as anticipation builds ahead of its June 2025 release.

Pixar has a new movie coming out very soon, and it seems like people aren't that excited for it, which is a shame. The studio that arguably got the shortest pandemic stick at Disney announced they were moving away from original IP to focus on established stories. It made the release of Inside Out 2 one where there wasn't any true winning because Pixar might be in serious trouble if the movie flopped. However, if the movie did gangbusters, as it ended up doing, it just reinforced this idea that people want established IP, even if Lightyear was a counterargument to that entire narrative, but apparently, we're just ignoring that. Inside Out 2 had a lot resting on its shoulders, and now Elio does as well, which is why this little thing stands out.

The first logo for Elio was never actually released, but it was shown during the D23 Presentation in 2022. Unlike all of the next logos, this one had a galaxy around the "O," but that version was never officially released and is only online from images taken during the panel. The next one was released in 2023 before the movie was delayed. We had that logo until D23 Brasil, where they released an incredibly boring black-and-white version. A few days after that, another logo was released, this time the D23 Brasil design with the original 2023 colors. That logo appeared to be the one they were sticking with until early this month, when yet another version of the logo was released. This time, the logo had the same colors and design, but was lit up like an LED sign.

We see logo changes all the time, such as Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* when they added that asterisk. The latter could be explained as Marvel not knowing the final idea for Thunderbolts* when the film was announced, but Elio and its logo changes are very strange. They are superficial, and while we're glad they ditched the black and white and we got some color back, what was wrong with the original logo? Was the dot on the "I" changed for story purposes like Thunderbolts*, or is Pixar just making a million logos for this movie?

IMP Awards also got their hands on a new international poster for Elio as well. Hopefully, Pixar drops some new footage soon so people can get this one on their movie list for June.

Elio: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This summer, moviegoers will meet Elio (voiced by Yonas Kibreab), an 11-year-old whose biggest wish is to get abducted by aliens, as well as his Aunt Olga (voiced by recent Academy Award® winner Zoe Saldaña) and Glordon (voiced by Remy Edgerly), Elio's unexpected first friend who happens to be an alien. In this big-screen adventure, Elio will travel millions of miles across the universe, encountering a host of out-of-this world creatures who just might help him figure out exactly where he belongs. Disney and Pixar's Elio will be released only in theaters on June 20, 2025.

For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar's all-new feature film Elio, the universe calls back! The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he's beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio's all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth's leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be. Directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow Sparkshort), Domee Shi (Bao short, Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director of Coco), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco), the film also features the voices of Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO.

