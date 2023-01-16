Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – The Quantum Realm Changes People The Quantum Realm changes people, and we'll learn more about how it changed Janet, specifically in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

When it was revealed that the third Ant-Man film would explore the Quantum Realm, we knew we were in for something pretty cool. This is an entirely new universe that we've never seen before, and it is something that one character has some passing familiarity with. We haven't seen much of Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne in these films simply because she was only around for a little while in Ant-Man and the Wasp. However, it looks like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is going to be changing that because not only does Janet have baggage in terms of her time in the Quantum Realm, she has a "very rich history" with Kang himself, as Pfeiffer explains in a new interview with Empire.

"She does have a very rich history with Kang and unresolved issues," says Pfeiffer of her mysterious matriarch. "The Quantum Realm can change a person, and you can have a whole other life down there. It's something that she hasn't wanted to get into."

So Janet knows about this place, and we know that she didn't come out the same person that she went in as. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantimania writer Jeff Loveless describes it as "a fun place. … It's a limitless place of creation and diversity and alien life." He went on to compare it to "Jodorowsky's Dune within Marvel," which is going to make a lot of film nerds really happy. If you don't understand that reference, director Alejandro Jodorowsky tried to make a film version of Dune in the 1970s, which resulted in a script that would have been fourteen hours long. It included Salvador Dali in the role of Emperor Shaddam IV and Orson Wells as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. The project eventually collapsed, and there is a documentary about the infamous project called Jodorowsky's Dune, which came out in 2014. As for Marvel Megaboss, Kevin Feige, he described this adventure for this family as learning a new environment and a new side to Janet that they didn't know existed.

"It's about how these five family members deal with this environment and the new reality of what their mother/grandmother has been through, and that she's a very, very well-known, very powerful freedom fighter in the Quantum Realm. Which none of them had any idea about until they get down there."

The fact that Janet has a history with Kang is an interesting piece of information and does make some of the lines in the recent trailer make more sense. Pfeiffer, as Janet, has been underutilized so far, and it sounds like she'll be taking on a much bigger role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Cast, Summary, Release Date

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania—an epic, sci-fi adventure film, will hit the big screen on February 17, 2023.