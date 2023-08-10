Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: anthony mackie, captain america, captain america: brave new world, film, marvel, Marvel Studios, mcu

Anthony Mackie On His "Full Circle" Experience With The MCU

Marvel actor Anthony Mackie is revealing why Captain America: Brave New World was the perfect way to celebrate 10 years with the MCU.

We've been waiting to witness Anthony Mackie step into the role of Captain America (theatrically) since the exciting reveal. By this time next year, we'll have witnessed his potential in Captain America: Brave New World. That's a big moment, right?

Well, as it turns out, Mackie would have to agree, having recently explained that the next Captain America installment brought on a surge of emotions as he also reached a 10-year milestone with Marvel. Here's why!

Anthony Mackie on His 10-Year MCU Experience

During an interview with The Wrap (completed pre-WGA strike), Mackie discussed how the upcoming film brought him closer to a full-circle experience for both the actor and his character by explaining, "It kind of brought my Marvel experience full circle because we shot in D.C. at the same hotel that we shot [Captain America: Winter Soldier] at. One of my first Marvel scenes was me sitting at a table talking to the senator and me and [Chris Evans] and [Scarlett Johansson] kidnapping him, and we go back, and we stay at the same hotel, and we shot at that same area. So in that regard, it was really emotional to think how far my character has come and where he is now after the ten years that I've been in the MCU."

He later added, "These Marvel movies have kind of turned into summer camp. You go to set, and there's people that you've known for 10, 12 years now that you've worked with and got to know, and people have kids, and people get divorced, and people buy homes. So it's like going back to see your old friends. So it was really easy. At no point in time did I feel like it was a different experience from any of the other Marvel movies I've done. It was just a great experience; you can only go down from here."

Captain America: Brave New World is currently in post-production, with a theatrical release scheduled for July 26, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!