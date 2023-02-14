Anthony Mackie Talks Captain America Differences Captain America star Anthony Mackie recently discussed the biggest difference between the two live-action versions of the MCU heroes.

The fifth phase of Marvel's cinematic universe is underway, with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania being the first big title to initiate the utter chaos that's about to ensue. While the next Ant-Man film is just mere days away from its theatrical release, it hasn't stopped diehard MCU lovers from trying to map everything out in the long run, with the upcoming Captain America: New World Order being another film in the works for this current MCU slate.

What we currently know about the next entry of the all-important Marvel character franchise is that this is the fourth entry under the Captain America banner; there's officially a new Captain America stepping into the outfit, and we're looking at a surprisingly close May 2024 release window. But outside of switching out one character for another, what is it that makes this story different?

The New Captain America Doesn't Require Powers to be a Hero

After years of anticipation and a popular Disney+ series that aided his journey into taking on the Captain America mantle, Anthony Mackie (the MCU's former Falcon) is finally talking about how his version of the titular hero differs from previous incarnations in conversation with Yahoo. Mackie shared that the film is "kicking it off and getting ready to go" and opened up to the publication by sharing, "I think with my Cap, he's not a superhero. He doesn't have a super serum, so his superpower is his humanity."

The star takes it a step further and elaborates that the character "has to come to the stage with a very different understanding of what it is to be a good guy, or be a bad guy, and what are the decisions that make you toe that line in the way that you do? I just see him as more of a humane Cap, as opposed to a Cap of judgment, where 'this is right, and this is wrong.' There are decisions that make you choose right or wrong."

As for how Mackie plans to update the iconic Harrison Ford regarding the MCU lore? "I'm gonna give him a full breakdown, and we're gonna compare notes. I'm very excited about it."