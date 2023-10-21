Posted in: Aquaman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Aquaman 2, aquaman and the lost kingdom, dc, dc studios, james wan

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Is A Buddy Comedy Like Tango & Cash

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan says that this sequel was always going to be a buddy comedy and has compared it to Tango & Cash.

There has been some talk around the internet about whether or not there have been some significant rewrites regarding Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. This film hasn't exactly had a smooth road to the box office, even though it is a sequel to one of the best DC movies box office wise. That isn't the case, and the sequel to a film that came out in late 2018 is now being released in late 2023 after many delays due to many different reasons and is now being released under entirely new leadership. On top of that, the film also has to contend with the fact that the studio that made it has decided that actors aren't worth paying or having control of their own likenesses, so it has fallen almost entirely on the director, James Wan, to try and market this film. Empire has a new cover story, and Wan spoke to the magazine about how this film was always planned to be a brother buddy comedy and even had a specific movie in mind.

"From the start, I pitched that the first film would be a Romancing The Stone-type thing – an action-adventure romantic comedy – while the second would be an outright buddy comedy," he explains. "I wanted to do Tango & Cash! … It's like they're one big movie. If you watch them back-to-back, they roll right into each other."

When it comes to comparing the dynamic that stars Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson will have in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Wan cited another well-known cult classic buddy comedy. "Jason plays Arthur larger-than-life; Patrick plays the straight man. It's not unlike what Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones did in Men In Black – like Tommy, Patrick plays it dry, but very funny," Wan explained. Right now, there is a huge question mark hanging over this film. None of the three DC movies released in 2023 have done well commercially, and only one was good critically. As we head into a new era of DC movies, you have to wonder if this old era is about to end on a high note or if anyone will even care during the hectic holiday season.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa—along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman—return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time, Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family and the world from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Directed by Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is produced by Peter Safran, Wan, and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada. The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

