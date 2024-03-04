Are We Getting Both Rebel Moon Director's Cuts On The Same Day?

Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Rebel Moon, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver.

Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder has indicated that both of the director's cuts would be released on the same day, likely sometime this summer.

Director Zack Snyder has not been shy about the fact that he loves director's cuts, and when it came to his two original science fiction films, Rebel Moon, we knew we were getting director's cuts. Plenty of people have also said that they are radically different from the PG-13 versions that were coming out in December 2023 and April 2024, respectively. There are many opinions about having radically different cuts, essentially making four movies instead of two, but that is for a different day. People have been wondering when the director's cuts would be coming out when it became apparent that both of the PG-13 releases would be coming out before either of the director's cuts. The last we heard was the summer for the first film, but now it sounds like we might be getting both director's cuts on the same day. Snyder told I Minutemen (via GamesRadar) that the summer release was likely but also revealed that there is a chance we would see both films released simultaneously.

"Those will come out, probably, on the same day – later," Snyder explained. "We don't have a date yet, but I think it's going to be in the summer. They're each about an hour longer than the originals, the PG-13 [versions]. So it'll be nice to see the six hours together. You can take a break, of course. It's a more, maybe, immersive experience. I'm interested for people to see it that way. It's very adult, it's very R-rated."

Aside from both parts of Rebel Moon being released on the same day, everything else is information that we knew. Snyder has said these movies are longer, so that six-hour number rings true; the R-rating is something that has been brought up constantly, but releasing both of the director's cuts on the same day is interesting. One would think that if all of this were going well, Netflix would space out all the releases to keep audiences on the hook for longer. We'll have to see how Part Two plays out, considering the lukewarm reception of the first film when it is released next month.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made. It will stream to Netflix on April 19th, 2024.