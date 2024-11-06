Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: wicked

Ariana Grande Understands Why Her Casting Made Wicked Fans Nervous

Ariana Grande says she understands why fans were so nervous when she was cast as Glinda in Wicked, which will be released on November 22nd.

When it finally came to the cast for the movie adaptation of Wicked, people weren't going to be happy with whoever got any of the roles. Even though Broadway is all about new people coming along to give their own take on roles, there is something about the transition from stage to screen that makes people lose all sense of reality. However, the pushback against Ariana Grande was a bit louder than anyone else getting the role even if no one could deny that she has the vocal ability to pull it off. No one was more aware of people's nerves than Grande herself. During an interview with the "Sentimental Men" podcast (via Variety), Grande spoke about her own nerves but also being very aware of everyone elses as well.

"I felt a little bit of the initial nervousness or the sort of preconceived notions about what I might be able to deliver or not deliver, or why I would be wrong or whatever," Grande responded. "Going off of 'Side to Side,' I probably would've said the same thing. I probably would've said, 'Why the fuck? Kill me. I've waited 20 years for this. Kill me.' I would've said that — as a fan from the outside knowing of only '7 Rings,' probably — I'd say, 'Well, that's bullshit.' So, you know, I get it."





The early reactions for Wicked have come in, and they are trending very positive, so it's looking like everyone worried that Universal was going to fumble this might have a little less to worry about. At least regarding the first part, even though we're several weeks away, they are still doing a very good job of ignoring the fact that this is half a movie, no matter how many times they try to ignore that fact.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

