Wicked: Jon M. Chu On Why The Marketing Isn't Calling It Part One

Wicked director Jon M. Chu explains why they aren't calling it Wicked Part One and that the first will be "emotionally satisfying."

We've been saying for a little while now that the fact that Universal is not acknowledging that Wicked is a Part One of Two will become the topic of conversation around the film rather than the film for a while now. Those flying monkeys seem to have come to roost because during a preview with Entertainment Weekly, director Jon M. Chu had to explain why they aren't marketing the film as a part one. Chu explained that he believes this first film is a complete film on its own and thus doesn't need the baggage that comes with the "part one" label.

"This isn't half the homework," he insists. "If we were going to split it into two, we need to make sure that movie one is emotionally satisfying, and by the end, you feel like that was a f—ing movie. I don't like movies where you leave and feel like, 'Well, I've got to wait for the next one.' This should leave you with the highest of highs and so connected to these women."

This isn't a wrong way of approaching Wicked; it has worked for multiple other stories in the past as well. Lord of the Rings worked as well as it did because each film had its own beginning, middle, and end. On the other hand, Dune was not paced like that and was a long story told over two films. However, even people who are fans of the musical are wondering just how much extra stuff from the book and beyond they could put in to make two complete films. Or perhaps they will make Part Two as some extended epilogue like Dune: Messiah is for the original book if we continue that comparison. We'll have to see, but the fact that Chu had to address this says a lot about this marketing decision.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

