Avatar 2 Titled Avatar:The Way Of Water, Trailer Next Week In Theaters

Avatar 2 has a new title, as it is now known as Avatar: The Way Of Water. the first trailer was shown to the CinemaCon audience this afternoon, but the public can see it in front of showings of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness next week, and then online a week later. That is part of James Cameron's commitment to the theatrical experience, which he has been a supporter of forever. The title change is part of the four new Avatar films coming our way, each will "focus on Jake Sully's family. Each sequel will play out as standalone movies with emotional resolutions to end each installment. "The journey across all four movies though will create an even larger epic saga." said producer Jon Landau.

Avatar: The Way Of Water Makes It Sound Like A Moana Spin-Off

On top of all that, they will be re-releasing the original Avatar film in theaters with remastered picture and sound on September 23rd. "For all that someone can say about #Avatar, it is a visually stunning movie and #AvatarTheWayOfWater appears to be keeping that up. The footage you will all see with #DoctorStrange next week is absolutely stunning and the 3D here at #CinemaCon was beautiful." That is what our very own Kaitlyn Booth had to say on Twitter after she was in the audience watching the trailer this afternoon, live from CinemaCon.

So, we finally know what is to come from this unlikely franchise. It has taken a long, long, long time to get here, but a new James Cameron Avatar film will be coming our way. Are you excited about it, or are you ho-hum about it? Let us know below, and keep it locked here for more from CinemaCon as it happens, all through the rest of the week.