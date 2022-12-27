Avatar Scores $95.5 Million Second Week As Weather Crushes Box Office

Avatar: The Way of Water had a pretty great hold in its second week, as winter weather wreaked havoc on the holiday weekend box office. Many newcomers this weekend were expected to do much better, but power outages, record cold, and snow kept people home. They did risk it to see James Cameron's latest, as it added $95.5 million, bringing its two-week total to $293.2 million. Globally, we are close to $1 billion. It should cross $300 million domestically today and has a shot at reaching $400 million by this time next week.

Anything Other Than Avatar Disappointed

Avatar held strong, but the flood of new releases were basically DOA, though many are wondering if that means they will have better second weeks. Second place went to Puss In Boots: The Last Wish with $19.2 million, a far cry from tracking. The weather for sure played an issue there. Third place went to Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, with only $6.2 million over the four day. Yikes. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took fourth place with $5 million, and rounding out the top five was the other big opener, Damien Chazelle's polarizing Babylon. It made a very bad $4.85 million over the four day, as audiences rejected it wholly, which is sad because it is excellent.

The Christmas Weekend Box Office Top 5:

Avatar: The Way of Water- $95.5 million Puss in Boots: The Last Wish- $19.2 million Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody- $6.2 million Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- $5 million Babylon- $4.85 million

Next week, one wonders if the people who didn't go to the theater will go this week, as most are off work and school at the moment. No major releases, so Avatar should be clear to be number one again, as the other films try desperately to have better second weeks. Look for Puss in Boots to have a really good hold, ala Sing 2 last year, as we close out the box office for 2022.