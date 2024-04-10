Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Borderlands, cinemacon, lionsgate

Borderlands Takes Over CinemaCon Ahead Of Lionsgate Presentation

The Lionsgate CinemaCon presentation is coming up shortly, and on the way in, Borderlands has taken over the show.

Article Summary Borderlands film buzz dominates as the Lionsgate CinemaCon panel commences in Las Vegas.

Cate Blanchett leads a star-studded cast portraying iconic characters in the upcoming movie.

The ensemble must protect the universe in an action-packed plot originating from the popular game.

Fan queries loom: Can Eli Roth's direction satisfy the vocal Borderlands community by August 9?

Borderlands is one of fall's most anticipated films, and today should have a big presence during the CinemaCon Lionsgate panel, happening as we speak shortly in Las Vegas. Our own Kaitlyn Booth will be live blogging straight from the panel, but before heading in gave us a few shots of some character posters hanging outside the lobby to hype people up. Popular characters from the game and the people playing them include Lilith, played by Cate Blanchett, Roland (Kevin Hart), Dr. Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), and Claptrap (Jack Black). The film also stars Edgar Martinez, Gina Gershon, Janina Gavankar, Cheyenne Jackson, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Ryann Redmond, and Haley Bennett.

Borderlands Is Lionsgate's Biggest Swing This Year

In the movie, Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other.

I have not played these games in years, but the Borderlands fans are legion and vocal. Was Eli Roth the right choice to direct? Is it possible for this film to live up to fan expectations? Why is Cate Blanchett in this film again? Hopefully by the time August 9th rolls around, we will have some of those answers.

Keep it locked to BC all week long for all the latest from CinemaCon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!