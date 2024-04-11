Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: cinemacon, Damien Chazelle, paramount

Damien Chazelle's New Film Set Up At Paramount

Damien Chazelle has set Paramount as the home for his next film, as the announcement was made during their CinemaCon presentation.

Damien Chazelle has a new film in the works, and he will once again team with Paramount for it. The announcement was part of the big CinemaCon presentation this afternoon. the studio and Chazelle previously worked together on the criminally underrated Babylon in 2022, which was a box-office failure. It was still nominated for three Academy Awards. Damien Chazelle's previous films include La La Land, Whiplash, and First Man. This new film is being kept under wraps for now, but we do know that Damien Chazelle wrote the script for the film, thanks to THR.

I Cannot Wait For Anything New Damien Chazelle

Damien Chazelle is one of my personal favorite directors, so I am game for whatever he wants to give me. A little surprised that Paramount jumped back at the chance to work with him so soon after Babylon, but I am thankful they are.

