Back to the Future Cast Reunites for Josh Gad's Reunited Apart

While there are no active physical Hollywood productions during the quarantine, many make the most of their situation by staging reunions of their most beloved franchises. Actor Josh Gad went one step further, taking advantage of cast reunions through a fundraising project hosted on YouTube called Reunited Apart. The series raises funds for Project HOPE. In the first episode, the cast of The Goonies (1985) reunited. The latest episode of the series reunites the cast of another beloved 1985 film in Back to the Future. Gad first brought stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox for a video conference. Lloyd and Fox played Dr. Emmett Brown and Marty McFly in the films. Also brought in were their costars Lea Thompson, Mary Steenburgen, and Elizabeth Shue. Thompson played Lorraine Baines McFly in all three films. Steenburgen was Clara Clayton, a teacher and Doc's love interest in Part III. Shue replaced Claudia Wells as Marty's girlfriend Jennifer for Parts II and III.

Back to the Future Crew Appearance

Rounding out the reunion was the crew with screenwriter Bob Gale, co-writer/director Robert Zemeckis, composer Alan Silvestri, and rocker Huey Lewis. While Silvestri composed the score for the trilogy, Lewis was the primary artist on the 1985 film soundtrack with hits like "The Power of Love" and "Back in Time." The frontman for the News also made a cameo as a music teacher. "The Power of Love" became one of Lewis' best-known hits, but admitted conceiving the song despite having no relation to time travel. The group shared memories on the set of the trilogy, their favorite scenes, and recreated some of the film's iconic moments in a line-reading. Star Trek and Star Wars director J.J. Abrams, who described himself as a Back to the Future superfan, appeared as a surprise guest.