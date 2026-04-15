Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Denny’s, masters of the universe, motu

Masters Of The Universe & Denny's — The Perfect Pair

Denny's has a new Masters of the Universe menu that starts being served today, as well as a contest to win a trip to the premiere.

Article Summary Denny's unveils a new Masters of the Universe menu with themed dishes and heroic flavors.

Order any MOTU item to enter a contest for a trip to the movie's Hollywood premiere on May 18.

Menu includes He-Man Battle Burger, Eternia’s Premium Breakfast Slam, and Skeletor’s Dark Shakeverse.

Contest runs April 15-22 for Denny's Rewards members; exclusive MOTU merchandise for winners.

Masters of the Universe fans, you may want to take a trip to your local Denny's, as the film has partnered up with the restaurant for a special menu featuring meals themed to the franchise, along with a contest to send you to the premiere of the upcoming film. The food looks delicious, and as a big breakfast-for-dinner person, I will be trying it all. The menu features the following:

Masters Of The Universe & Denny's- Who Knew They Would Make The Perfect Pair

He-Man Battle Burger: A heroic stack of juicy beef, hand-pulled beef, and crispy bacon with BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickles. Served with wavy-cut fries.

A heroic stack of juicy beef, hand-pulled beef, and crispy bacon with BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickles. Served with wavy-cut fries. Eternia's Premium Breakfast Slam: Buttermilk pancakes crowned with mint chocolate chip ice cream and chocolate drizzle. Served with eggs, hash browns, and your choice of bacon or sausage.

Buttermilk pancakes crowned with mint chocolate chip ice cream and chocolate drizzle. Served with eggs, hash browns, and your choice of bacon or sausage. Jr. Grayskull's Epic Cracklecakes: Three silver-dollar pancakes drizzled with vanilla cream and topped with a "magical" burst of Pop Rocks.

Three silver-dollar pancakes drizzled with vanilla cream and topped with a "magical" burst of Pop Rocks. Skeletor's Dark Shakeverse: Strawberry ice cream and blueberries collide in an electric shake topped with whipped cream and a crackling layer of Pop Rocks.

Strawberry ice cream and blueberries collide in an electric shake topped with whipped cream and a crackling layer of Pop Rocks. Eternia's Everyday Value Slam: A classic Slam starting at just $5.99—proving you don't need a king's ransom to eat like a protector of the realm.

As far as the contest to go to the premiere, ten lucky fans will win a trip to the May 18 premiere of the film in Hollywood, along with travel for two, hotel accommodations, access to the world premiere and afterparty, and exclusive Masters of the Universe merchandise. That last part intrigues me the most, as a huge collector of the franchise. I wonder what it is. To win, you have to be a Denny's Rewards member and order one of the MOTU items. From there, you are entered into the contest automatically. The contest runs from April 15-22. So don't waste any time, go there for dinner as soon as you finish reading this.

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