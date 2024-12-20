Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world

Captain America 4 – Tim Blake Nelson Pushed For Practical Effects

Tim Blake Nelson has revealed that he pushed for practical effects for The Leader's massive head in Captain America: Brave New World.

Article Summary Tim Blake Nelson advocates for practical effects for The Leader's iconic head in Captain America 4.

Marvel surprised fans with Samuel Sterns and Betty Ross returning in Captain America: Brave New World.

Producer Nate Moore explores unexpected character intersections in the evolving Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Set for a February 14, 2025 release, Captain America: Brave New World will address lingering plot threads from The Incredible Hulk.

No one was that surprised when Marvel announced that a fourth Captain America film was in the works. Unlike other heroes, Captain America is a title passed down to multiple characters, and we saw Sam Wilson embrace the role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The surprises came from the various supporting and villain roles that were announced. Harrison Ford joining as Thaddeus Ross was a big deal, and even more so when it was confirmed that he would be taking on the role of Red Hulk. They finally acknowledged badass bitch Betty Ross deserved better and announced that Liv Tyler would also be making a return. However, Tim Blake Nelson's return as Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader, was the biggest surprise. There were a lot of lingering plot threads from The Incredible Hulk, but The Leader was probably the biggest one, and now he was returning. The final scenes of The Incredible Hulk more or less confirmed that we'd be getting that big head in Captain America: Brave New World.

Nelson, who for a long time "begun to think that I had the reverse Midas Touch," as he explained in an interview with Empire when he was teased as a big villain role, and then no one called him for over a decade. However, now that Nelson is getting the chance to bring this character to the big screen, he doesn't want to cut corners. If he's going to play a character with a cartoonishly massive head, then he will play a character with a cartoonishly massive head with practical effects. "I requested that we do what we were going to do, practically," explained Nelson. "Which was a huge help because I liked being able to feel the weight of the deformation on my head, rather than just wearing dots."

Producer Nate Moore is looking to move on from Marvel Studios, but he is producing Captain America: Brave New World and has been heavily involved with the Captain America corner of the Marvel Universe. People were surprised to hear that Samuel Sterns and Betty Ross were returning for this film, but those sorts of surprises appealed to him as a creative now and the kind of stories he enjoyed when he was younger. "When I was a kid, I always loved it when there were unexpected characters intersecting," Moore said. "We felt that this was a really interesting time to revisit [these characters.] And it didn't feel like we'd be wedging it in. It actually felt like we could really explore it." We here at Bleeding Cool have been shouting from the rooftops that Betty Ross deserved better. However, the fact that it's the fourth Captain America movie closing the door on so many of the dangling plot threads from a second MCU movie that started with a completely different character speaks to how different the mindset between now and 2008 really is.

Captain America: Brave New World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!