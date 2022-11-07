New Trailer and Images for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Later this month, Netflix is giving Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a limited theatrical run before it hits Netflix next month. If you haven't already, you should probably go snag your tickets because this will probably be one of the year's best movies. The first Knives Out took the world by surprise and by storm, becoming a critical and commercial hit that garnered quite a few awards nominations by the end of the year. When the property moved to Netflix, some were worried the streamer wouldn't be able to give this movie the theatrical push it deserves. The limited run is a start, but it really should be in theaters longer. Rian Johnson is making at least one more of these movies, but he sounds keen to do as many as possible if he keeps having fun making them and everyone keeps enjoying them. "It's another case in Benoit Blanc's hopefully long list of cases," he said to Netflix.

A More "Elevated" Cast Of Characters This Time Around

"They're all performing," writer and director Johnson told Netflix. "They're all operating in an elevated way. It's not a family in the middle of New England working their stuff out. These are people who are all making their living, whether it's as politicians or as rock star scientists or as fashion magnates."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles' former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies, and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. Returning to the franchise he began, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and assembles another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. It will play in theaters from November 23rd to 29th and will stream to Netflix on December 23rd.