Trailer For Kristen Wiig Comedy Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar Debuts

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar is a new comedy starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo about two friends who…quip at each other and seem clueless. I gotta be honest; even after watching the trailer, I just don't really know what the hell this film is supposed to be about. It looks like a really long, uninterrupted SNL skit. And not in a good way. Barb & Star also stars Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, and Kwame Patterson. I am ready to be wrong with a cast like that, but this looks painfully bad, except for the scene at the bar at the end of the trailer, which you can see down below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EBwBGTlGFQ

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar Synopsis

Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids(co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes BARB & STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever. Romance, friendship, and a villain's evil plot…Hold onto your culottes, BARB & STAR debuts in your home on February 12th!

Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar Poster

The best thing I can say about this is that there is a good chance this is just a poorly cut trailer. Let us all hope so. And finally, a studio put "Everywhere you rent movies" and the date of release. They should have started doing that months ago. Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar will be available everywhere you rent movies on February 12th.

