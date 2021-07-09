Barbie Film Starring Margot Robbie Will Be Directed By Greta Gerwig

After months of rumors, we now know that Greta Gerwig will indeed direct the live-action Barbie film starring Margot Robbie for Mattel. Gerwig was previously brought on as co-writer for the film with Noah Baumbach. The hope was that she would indeed direct the film after strong critical acclaim and box office for her films Lady Bird and Little Women. In a new interview with British Vogue, Robbie confirmed the news that she would be directing, and Variety ran with the news today. The Barbie project was first announced in 2019 and has been in development since. Production will begin in 2022.

Barbie Gets The Best Creative Team Imaginable

Here is exactly what Robbie said: "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it," she explained. "People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't…'" Honestly, Mattel should be jumping around popping champagne bottles daily after all these announcements. When they first sat down and decided to make a Barbie film, I am sure they had this creative team written down as a pipe dream.

But here we are! We are, in fact, getting a live-action Barbie film starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. I never thought I would type that sentence, but it actually excites me. To see that level of creative choices to do an IP property is cool to me. Think about how positive a film this will be for young girls and women to watch now, instead of basically a glorified toy commercial. This is a reason to be excited about this film, and I think a lot of people will be now.