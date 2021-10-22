Barbie Film Adds Ryan Gosling As Ken Opposite Margot Robbie

Barbie is getting a live-action film starring Margot Robbie, and they have found their Ken in Ryan Gosling. Greta Gerwig is directing the film, from a script by herself and Noah Baumbach. Let all of that sink in for a second. Deadline had the news of the casting coming through, which is in final negotiations right now. If you would have told me we would get Robbie and Gosling working on a film with Gerwig, I would have never thought it would be on a Barbie film. Would you?

Barbie With An Indie Slant To It? Sign Me Up All Day

Here is exactly what Robbie said about the film in a Vogue interview not too long ago: "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it," she explained. "People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't…'" Honestly, Mattel should be jumping around popping champagne bottles daily after all these announcements. When they first sat down and decided to make a Barbie film, I am sure they had this creative team written down as a pipe dream. But hey: they got a dream team here, and that is to be commended; no doubt that is a testament to how respected Gerwig and Robbie are that they snagged Gosling.

To see this caliber of creators jump on a chance to do an IP property is cool to me. Think about how positive a film this will be for young girls and women to watch now, instead of basically a glorified toy commercial. This is a reason to be excited about this film, and I think a lot of people will be now.