Supergirl: New Poster Released, Teaser Trailer To Debut Tomorrow

The first teaser trailer for Supergirl is set to be released tomorrow, but a new poster and one-pager information were released today.

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveils a new poster for Supergirl ahead of the teaser trailer dropping tomorrow morning.

First teaser trailer for Supergirl will premiere at 9 AM PST/12 PM EST, with countdown now live on YouTube.

Official summary teases Kara Zor-El teaming up with an unlikely companion on an interstellar mission.

Supergirl is set to hit theaters worldwide on June 26, 2026, with Craig Gillespie directing and Milly Alcock starring.

This summer, we were told to look up. Next summer, it's a little more ambiguous about what exactly we should be doing. It's chaos over at Warner Bros. right now, but there are a ton of big movies set to be released in 2026 that we can't forget about while looking out to see if the sky is falling. One of those films is Supergirl, and we learned earlier this week that the first teaser trailer is going to drop this week. Well, now we know when it's going to drop. A new poster was released today, along with confirmation that the first trailer for Supergirl will premiere tomorrow at 9 AM PST/12 PM EST. The countdown video to the teaser is already live and above, the new poster is below, and some one-pager information was released in the the body of the teaser trailer video with a very brief summary which reads, "When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice."

Supergirl: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Truth. Justice. Whatever. Supergirl lands in theaters June 26.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment Production, The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

