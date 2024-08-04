Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Paramount Pictures, transformers, Transformers One

Transformers One Producer Talks Organic Trilogy Plans

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventure shares his thoughts on the future of Transformers One and organic sequel opportunities.

In a few months, fans of the Transformers universe will receive a fresh take on the franchise with the Optimus and Megatron animated prequel flick Transformers One. And while there have been various conversations about taking time to expand this unique story with potential sequels, the film's producer is officially setting the record straight about the future of the Transformers One origin story.

Transformers One Producer Has Ideas for Sequel Stories

Initially, Collider reported that producer Lorenzo di Bonaventure had suggested that the Transformers One team wasn't initially conceptualizing future installments — and that the potential for a trilogy developed naturally through strong character dynamics. Now, while chatting with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con, the producer clarified his remarks, telling the publication that there's always been a desire for more. The longtime Transformers producer explains, "It's been reported slightly incorrectly. What I said is [it's] a natural trilogy because, because we have a really strong sense of how these two characters are gonna grow. And so we, interestingly enough, we know the probably the most important point in both the second and third movies if we're lucky enough to get there. So, it keeps it character-based, and that's why I was saying that it's natural."

Considering that the film just earned a spot at San Diego Comic-Con's highly coveted Hall H panel, there's definitely a strong chance that Transformers fans will rally for the new film and the prospect of a brand-new trilogy. Plus, there's the fact that the majority of the animated Transformers properties have generally found success with longtime fans, so anything seems possible.

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm. Josh Cooley will direct it, and the film will be released on September 20, 2024.

