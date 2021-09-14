Batgirl Star Leslie Grace on Her Casting for the Upcoming HBO Max Film

For Batgirl fans, a solo project feels like it's been a long time coming. We've seen the character portrayed in several incarnations, including the original Batman series in the '60s, the short-lived Birds of Prey series, Gotham, Batman & Robin, and most recently, HBO Max's Titans, but we've never actually seen Batgirl get to carry her own title outside of comics.

When it was confirmed that DC would finally plan a Batgirl film, there was a lot of excitement about the major debut of Barbara Gordon — and not too long ago, we became aware that actress Leslie Grace (In the Heights) will be taking on the role of Bat-Family icon Babs. Though there isn't a lot currently known about the film, we know that Grace is rather excited to join the DCEU, and she recently shared that feeling during the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards.

She tells Variety, "It was an incredible moment. When I mean incredible, I mean the textbook definition of, I could not believe it. My brain actually broke when I got the news. The directors actually called me, and the producers were on the line. They called me under the pretense or had me hop on a Zoom link under the pretense that I was doing a final test — that this was just another step in the process."

She then elaborated, "It was the middle of the day, and I was looking crazy, and they were like, 'Get on the phone really fast; this could be a final test or some news or something.' So I hop on, and I only see our two directors, Adil [El Arbi] and Bilall [Fallah], who are so sweet. They were like, 'Yeah, we just want to do this final test,' but at the bottom, I can see that there are eight participants, and it's recording, and I'm like, 'Alright, I don't know; what this is.' And then they broke it to me like, 'We just want you to read this text; we're going to send it to your email.' And I open it, and it says, 'I'm Batgirl, love Adil,' and my brain broke."

The story feels very reminiscent of the casting process for other upcoming DC heroes (looking at you Supergirl star Sasha Calle), so at least DC seems to be big on consistency with their choices when it comes to hero selection! Batgirl doesn't have a release date planned as of yet, but we can very likely expect more news in the coming months!

Are you excited to see Grace's take on Batgirl for HBO Max?