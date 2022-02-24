3 Character Posters Released for Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The pool of movies that managed to come out of 2020 as a "success" is understandably very small. In another universe, where COVID didn't happen, maybe Sonic the Hedgehog wouldn't have been seen as such a success compared to other movies that came out during the year. However, circumstance seems to be on the side of fans when it comes to this series. Despite needing to redesign the character in the 11th hour and no doubt inflating the budget, the first movie did very well, and now the sequel is on the way. Paramount is so confident that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is going to be a success that they have already greenlit a third movie and a spin-off TV show based on Knuckles. We're a little over a month away from the release date, and Paramount dropped three character posters of the three animated heroes.

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails. "

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler and stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey with Idris Elba and Jim Carrey. It will be released on April 8, 2022.