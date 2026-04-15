Posted in: Movies | Tagged: boxing, Counterpunch, danny trejo

Danny Trejo Boxing Film Counterpunch Gets a Sequel

The 2013 boxing film Counterpunch starring Danny Trejo is getting a proper sequel, as casting talks are currently underway

Article Summary Counterpunch is getting a sequel thirteen years after its original 2013 release.

Alvaro Orlando returns to write and produce under his Unbreakable Studios banner.

Alexis Knapp joins the cast after recently working with Orlando on The Pick Up Artist.

Casting is underway; no confirmation yet on Danny Trejo or Steven Bauer returning.

Thirteen years after its original release, the Danny Trejo-starring film Counterpunch will get a sequel. According to Deadline, original co-writer, producer, and star Alvaro Orlando will return to write the new film under his own production banner, Unbreakable Studios. Alexis Knapp (Pitch Perfect) is signed-on to co-star, as they both recently acted together in the film The Pick Up Artist, which Orlando also directed and wrote.

Rising Above It All in Boxing and Life

If you haven't seen the original, the film focused on the rise of a young fighter learning the ropes to become the greatest boxer in the Miami area, as he battles through mental health, old scars from his childhood, and the new challenges ahead of him as he takes a shot at becoming the best professional boxer in California. The film looked like it was getting an indie release until it was picked up by Lionsgate and released through Grindstone. The film is still in development and casting, and there's no word yet on whether Trejo or Steven Bauer will return, or whether Lionsgate will pick up the sequel.

In a statement to Deadline about the new film, Orlando said, "Counterpunch 2 is about what we fight for. It's about the silent battles so many people face, and the strength it takes to keep going when no one is watching. At the same time, it's about compassion and how we show up for ourselves and for those who cannot fight for themselves."

About Counterpunch

Emilio Manrique (Alvaro Orlando) is a young boxer from the wrong side of the tracks with dreams of winning the Golden Gloves. An already difficult journey seems almost impossible when he's diagnosed with bipolar disorder and feels his world closing in around him. Trying to overcome seemingly endless obstacles and make something of himself, Emilio can't escape his alcoholic mother and her boyfriend (Steven Bauer), his degenerate friends, or his powerful, debilitating affliction. Fortunately, Emilio has a support system in place, including his crisis counselor (Danny Trejo) and a surrogate father in the form of his Uncle Frank (Oscar Torre). Things seem to finally start to turn for him when he earns the confidence and love of a beautiful, young boxing promoter (Camila Banus) committed to getting Emilio his shot at the big time.

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