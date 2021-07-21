In the Heights Breakout Star Leslie Grace Cast as Batgirl

The Latina takeover of the DC Cinematic Universe continues, and this writer is very much here for it. The Batgirl movie has had a hard time getting to the big screen, and that is saying something considering some of the DC projects that have really struggled over the years. It was going to be brought to the big screen by Joss Whedon before it was widely reported that he was a terrible person and promptly left the project. The movie picked up some new directors this year in the form of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and it will be the first DC project to make its debut on HBO Max. Since then, there haven't been any more details until a shortlist came out earlier this week. It seems that the shortlist was really more of a tease since Deadline is reporting that actress and singer Leslie Grace, who had her breakout role in In Heights last month, has been cast as Batgirl, aka. Barbara Gordon.

Leslie Grace at the "Miss Bala" Premiere at the Regal LA Live on January 30, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

At the moment, we don't have any further details about the project, and Warner Bros. didn't have a comment. However, we do know that Grace will be playing the Barbara Gordon version of the character. Other actresses that reportedly auditioned and ended up on the shortlist for the role were Isabella Merced, Zoey Deutch, and Haley Lu Richardson, but Grace's audition was the one that "sealed the deal." Grace has become the second Latina actress to be signed onto a traditional white comic book character. Last year,  Sasha Calle joined the cast of The Flash as Supergirl. We currently don't have a release date for Batgirl, but now that they have directors and a star, perhaps the ball is about to get rolling. We'll have to see if any other news breaks in the next couple of weeks; if they start filling in the supporting cast, then we know they are close to starting production.

