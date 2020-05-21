Batman: Bane Masks Sales Surge During Quarantine

If you're going to invest in a mask during the quarantine, you could hardly go wrong with one of Batman's most iconic villains in Bane. Played by Tom Hardy in The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Bane masks become harder to come by as plastic masks, not approved pandemic wear by medical officials, sold out on numerous costume sites, including Costume.com, BuyCostumes.com, and HolloweenCostumes.com, according to The Hollywood Reporter. You can still get them at Amazon. The US military took things one step further advising Bane along with other popular masks like Santa Claus, and Darth Vader doesn't provide the adequate protection necessary.

Created by Chuck Dixon, Doug Moench, and Graham Nolan, Bane became one of Batman's greatest adversaries. In "Knightfall," the strongman became obsessed with the Caped Crusader studying his every move. After Bane broke out the inmates from Arkham Asylum, Batman spent a considerable amount of his stamina recapturing them to the point of exhaustion. Seizing the opportunity, the mastermind made his move and broke the Bat's back. In most other adaptations, didn't dare recreate the character's brilliance as depicted in "Knightfall." In his first live-action adaptation in Batman & Robin (1997), the character (Jeep Senson) is reduced to a growling muscular simpleton who follows Poison Ivy's (Uma Thurman) commands.

Cloth versions of the Bane mask are also available on Etsy. Since most of the unlicensed masks are manufactured by the sellers, the e-commerce site provides a disclaimer. "Items sold on Etsy, such as masks and hand sanitizers, aren't medical-grade. Etsy sellers cannot make medical or health claims." Bane provided some of the most memorable quotes in the final film of the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight trilogy. During the film's release, Hardy's Bane became a popular voice to impersonate like in the long-running animated series South Park.