Beast Trailer Debuts, Idris Elba Thriller Out In Theaters August 19th

Beast is a new thriller coming out from director Baltasar Kormákur, starring Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley, and Leah Sava Jeffries. Elba plays a recently widowed husband who takes his two daughters on a trip to Africa. It quickly goes wrong when they begin being stalked by a lion, not having it with humans anymore after escaping poachers. You can see the trailer down below.

Beast Synopsis

"Sometimes the rustle in the bushes actually is a monster. Idris Elba (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Suicide Squad) stars in a pulse-pounding new thriller Beast, about a father and his two teenage daughters who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator. Elba plays Dr. Nate Daniels, a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa, where he first met his wife, on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley, Russian Doll series, Maleficent), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them. Iyana Halley (The Hate U Give, This is Us series) plays Daniels' 18-year-old daughter, Meredith, and Leah Sava Jeffries (Rel series, Empire series) plays his 13-year-old, Norah."

There is a lot going on in that trailer, and I feel like at a certain point this was going to star Liam Neeson. I am glad it is Elba though. I don't know, this feels like a perfect, end of summer film, like The Meg, that will make a ton of money and leave box office people scratching their heads. Beast opens in theaters August 19th.