Beetlejuice 2 Dated For 2024, Michael Keaton & Jenna Ortega Cast Warner Bros. has officially dated Beetlejuice 2 for September 6, 2024. The cast includes Micahel Keaton returning to the title role, and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

At one point, during the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon, a whole bunch of logos for movies that were coming out well after 2023 were shown. This is very common and sometimes can be a soft launch for movies that are 90% greenlit, but they are just waiting for the ink to dry on the final contract. Two of the films that showed up included a fourth entry in The Conjuring franchise and a sequel to Beetlejuice. There have been false starts for a Beetlejuice 2 for years, but it seems that this might not be one of those. According to Variety, Beetlejuice 2 has snagged a September 6, 2024, release date. Michael Keaton is set to return to the title role, and new goth queen Jenna Ortega has been cast as the daughter of Lydia Deetz, played by Winona Ryder in the 1988 original.

We don't have any other details at the moment, but this isn't that surprising on all fronts. Warner Bros. managed to find a dump truck of money big enough for Keaton to return as Batman for The Flash; it was only a matter of time before this one happened too. Think of it like Disney getting Harrison Ford to agree to do Star Wars and Indiana Jones again; you get one, you might as well try to do another. Ortega coming on is also unsurprising. Wednesday shot her to superstar status [we loved your look at the Meta Gala, Jenna], and Tim Burton will likely be involved with Beetlejuice 2 in some capacity. We don't know if he's going to direct, I wouldn't put money down, but executive producing is a very good chance, and she has worked with him before.

After the Beetlejuice 2 logo was shown, it was only a matter of time before Warner Bros. confirmed this one. That first weekend in September also seems to be the new time to release horror; see the two It films cleaning up at the box office.

UPDATE: According to Deadline, Justin Theroux has reportedly joined the cast of Beetlejuice 2 in an unknown role.