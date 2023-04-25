Beetlejuice 2 & New Conjuring Title Confirmed At CinemaCon Warner Bros. confirmed that they are working on Beetlejuice 2 at CinemaCon 2023 while also debuting the new Conjuring title as well.

Beetlejuice 2 was confirmed to be in development at the WB presentation at CinemaCon 2023 this afternoon. The title card was flashed on the screen during a sizzle reel of titles they were hyping the crowd with. Also among those titles was the full title for the new Conjuring film, The Conjuring: Last Rites. The franchise has combined to gross over $2 billion at the box office, making it one of the most successful franchises, period, let alone in the genre of horror. Also shown at the presentation was the first footage from The Nun 2.

Beetlejuice 2 Could Be Massive, But Only If He Goes To Hawaii

As far as Beetlejuice 2 goes, this may be the first public acknowledgment that they are in actual development on it. Rumors have grown over the last year or so that this could possibly happen, and the leader in the clubhouse for fancasting is to have Jenna Ortega involved in some way. Without Michael Keaton, there is nothing, however, so until we get that confirmation, this is all still early in the process.