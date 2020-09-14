Bill & Ted: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Explain Their Synergy

If there's one thing that's remarkable about the Bill & Ted franchise, it's the organic chemistry stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have for one another. Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote their latest and third outing Face the Music, the duo recalled how they went through their original audition for Excellent Adventure (1989). The bond they had over the film grew into a lifelong friendship. "You might go through an experience and have a wonderful experience but not maintain a friendship," Reeves said. "And Alex and I have certainly done that. We met at the audition, the crucible, it's an audition process that I had never experienced and have never experienced since." Despite the fact they hadn't acted together in almost three decades, it was like they picked up where they left off after Bogus Journey (1991).

"I remember like 10 actors, and everybody kind of playing the roles and changing," Reeves continued. "You know you play Ted, you play Bill and all of that. Alex and I, I think we had, we both kind of played them straight." It's hard to fake benevolence and the heart the two play off of each other. As a viewer, it's easy to forgive their aloofness, because the films didn't feel like it was blown to caricature proportions. It may not mean much casually, but as far as consistency goes, it helps make the relationship all the more believable.

Directed by Dean Parisot and written by Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson, Bill & Ted Face the Music also stars Brigette Lundy-Paine, Samara Weaving, Hal Landon Jr, Holland Taylor, William Sadler, Kristen Schaal, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mayes, Jillian Bell, and Beck Bennett. The film is currently available in theatres and on-demand.