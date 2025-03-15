Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: sinners

Sinners: 10 New Character Posters Have Been Released

Warner Bros. has released ten new character posters for Ryan Coogler's new film Sinners, which will be released in theaters on April 18th.

Article Summary Warner Bros. releases ten striking character posters for Ryan Coogler's upcoming film, "Sinners."

Marketing for "Sinners" has been weird, with trailers revealing potentially too much of the plot.

The character posters spotlight the film's impressive cast, including Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld.

"Sinners" is set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025, featuring a dark, thrilling narrative directed by Coogler.

Warner Bros. continues its weird mission of not knowing how to market Sinners. The new Ryan Coogler film dropped an excellent teaser trailer five months ago, which only gave away so much but just enough to get you interested. The second trailer, which was released recently, seems to have spoiled half the movie. This is at least the second time the studio has done this to a film this year, and it seems the studio has no clue how to market the movie it is releasing. The cast for Sinners is large and impressive, so they decided to highlight that by releasing ten new character posters. This is more by the books, and the character posters are, at the very least, well-designed. These days, that's more than we usually get from studios.

Sinners: Summary, Cast List Release Date

From Ryan Coogler—director of Black Panther and Creed—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: Sinners.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

"You keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home." Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O'Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Benson Miller (True Lies) and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Coogler and frequent collaborators Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho. Warner Bros. Pictures presents A Proximity Media Production, A Ryan Coogler Film: Sinners. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on April 18, 2025.

