Black Adam Will Release On July 29th, 2022, Announced By The Rock

Black Adam has a release date. "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. This is Black Adam." Dwayne Johnson says that with so much conviction, it makes the hair stand up on your arms. The release date will be July 29th, 2022. That means in 9 months we will have The Batman on March 4th, Black Adam on July 29th, The Flash on November 4th, and Aquaman 2 on December 16th if they all stick to the current release dates. Johnson revealed the date before the UCLA/Alabama March Madness game and took a dig at Auburn grad Charles Barkley in the video, which you can see below.

Dwayne IS Black Adam Come To Life

It was confirmed this week that Pierce Brosnan would be joining the cast as the iconic DC Comics hero Dr. Fate. He joins Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) and Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone) on the stellar cast which also includes Sarah Shahi as a professor and freedom fighter in Kahndaq and Marwan Kenzari in an unidentified role. The film also has a new logo, which is the same one we have seen before only with the newly revealed release date, which you can also find below.

I have to say, the fact that we are getting the JSA of any kind on the big screen is huge to me. I never thought I would live to see that. We truly are living in the golden age of geek cinema, and I fear that some of us are not enjoying it. Please: enjoy this, people. The early looks at the film are really promising and since it's Johnson, you know there's care behind the production. Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, and Pierce Brosnan.