Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 8 HQ Images And Summary Released

Last month, Marvel decided it was time to come home to San Diego Comic-Con Hall H and remind everyone why they are still camping outside for over twenty-four hours to see their panels with a massive presentation. We got a ton of new information from that panel, including many looks at upcoming Marvel movies that haven't been and likely won't be released to the public any time soon, no matter how many times people ask. However, Marvel wasn't keeping everything to themselves, and they did release the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wide for the world to see. This is the next big Marvel movie, and to say it has some big shoes to fill would be an understatement. There was the extremely unfortunate passing of Chadwick Boseman, and his loss could be felt by everyone who was on stage during the panel. The reactions of the returning cast to seeing the footage from the new movie compared to their reactions to seeing footage from the first movie for the first time in Hall H are like night and day. The trailer was released that Saturday, and we also have eight high-quality images from the upcoming movie.

However, when Marvel released the trailer, there weren't any production notes on the official media site. If you looked at the youtube description, there wasn't any sort of summary or one-liner that would describe what exactly this movie is going to be about. The trailer, while really well cut, is also a little unclear about what is going on. However, new production notes appeared on the official Marvel media site today that included credits with who each person is playing, along with a synopsis and a one-liner that explains a bit more about what we can expect from this film.

Cast: Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Michaela Coel (Aneka), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda).

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters on November 11, 2022.