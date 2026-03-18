Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom

Shaun The Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom Trailer Is Released

Aardman is back to remind everyone that stop motion animation is awesome. The first trailer and poster for Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom have been released.

Article Summary Aardman unveils the first trailer for Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom, showcasing stop-motion magic.

The beloved Shaun the Sheep franchise returns with a Halloween-themed adventure hitting cinemas this September.

The Beast of Mossy Bottom teases spooky fun as Shaun's mad science leads to chaos on Mossy Bottom Farm.

The full extend of the US distribution details remain uncertain, but fans can expect a theatrical release on September 18, 2026.

Animation in general has always been and will always be a labor of love, but stop motion animation is a labor of love taken up to the tenth degree. Aardman is one of the studios still doing stop-motion animation, reminding audiences why it rules. The various Shaun the Sheep movies might be some of the most underrated animated films of the last couple of years, and they are always worth checking out when they turn up in theaters or on a streaming service. It's been a couple of years since we last saw one of these films, but Aardman dropped the first trailer and poster for the latest entry, Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom, and it's time to go a little spooky. Keep an eye out for the next entry to drop in theaters this September, and hopefully it'll also end up on one of the streaming services, since the US distribution for these films unfortunately tends to be a bit wonky.

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Synopsis: Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom sees the residents of Mossy Bottom Farm looking forward to Halloween – until the clumsy Farmer trashes the Flock's treasured pumpkin patch! When Shaun turns MAD SCIENTIST to fix the problem, things rapidly spiral out of control… With the Farmer missing and a wild beast roaming the woods of Mossingham, all the ingredients are in place for a monstrously fun family adventure. In UK and US cinemas September 18.

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom is written by Mark Burton (Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Paddington in Peru, Shaun the Sheep Movie) and Giles Pilbrow (Horrible Histories, Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas) and will be directed by Steve Cox (Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas) and Matthew Walker (Lloyd of the Flies), with Richard Beek (Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl) as Producer, and Nick Park, Peter Lord, Carla Shelley and Sarah Cox as Studio Executive Producers.

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