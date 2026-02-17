Posted in: Lucasfilm, Movies | Tagged: star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu: New Trailer, Poster, And 11 New Images

Lucasfilm dropped a new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu, plus a new poster and eleven new images. The new Star Wars film will be released in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Article Summary Lucasfilm unveils a brand new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu, offering fresh footage and surprises.

The new trailer has generated a stronger fan reaction compared to previous teasers for the film.

Alongside the trailer, a new poster and eleven official movie images were released by Lucasfilm.

The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026, marking its big screen Star Wars debut.

The new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu has officially dropped. While it's better than all the material we have seen from this movie so far, there still seems to be significant dissonance about how they are supposed to feel about it. We have seen plenty of TV shows wrap everything up in a movie, and we have seen those movies get big screen releases. However, this is a show that is set in a universe that was originally conceived on the big screen. So the back-and-forth swapping has people a bit uneasy, and while this trailer is getting a much better reaction from fans than the previous one, in some ways it still feels like an extended trailer for a two-part season finale of a show rather than a movie. On top of the new trailer, we also got a new poster and eleven new images as well.

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!