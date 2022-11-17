Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – [SPOILERS] Had Concerns About Her Arc

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had to go through significant changes in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020, and the movie focused on the women of Wakanda. Everyone had their arc in the story, most of them dealing with grief and the process it takes to move forward when you lose someone so important to you, but not all of the actresses were thrilled with the arc that their characters got. However, to get into those concerns, we will need a SPOILER WARNING for this film, so if you haven't seen Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, this is your SPOILER WARNING, and don't look beyond this image. As for the rest of you, let's move on to discuss a major plot point.

.

.

.

.

Death Is Not The End In Wakanda

If there is a plot point in the film that feels like it could have been there from the first version of the script, the version that existed before we knew that Boseman was sick and the creative team thought he was going to be the star of the film, it is the death of Queen Ramonda. If Boseman hadn't passed away, the arc probably would have been a little different since it would have mirrored the arc he went on in Captain America: Civil War, but this does feel like something that was in there from possibly the first draft. Angela Bassett, however, had concerns and went to director Ryan Coogler with her objections, as detailed in an interview with IndieWire.

"I objected," she said. "Yeah, I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset.'"

However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director explained what it meant to die in this world and, even more so, what it meant to die as a person from Wakanda. We saw in the previous film, and in this one that the afterlife very much exists.

"'He was like, 'Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn't really have to mean that.'"

No one stays dead in comic book movies unless your name is Uncle Ben. So there is a chance that Ramonda could come back somehow because "all kinds of crazy things happen" in this universe, as Bassett said. Crazier things have certainly happened, but bringing back Ramonda would undo some of the arc that Shuri goes through in the film. Bassett is a hell of an actress, though, and it would be great to see her back in the movies, even as a cameo in the afterlife or a guide for Shuri as she continues on her journey as the Black Panther.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Cast, Summary, Release Date

Cast: Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Michaela Coel (Aneka), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda).

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters on November 11, 2022.