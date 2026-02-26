Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: chris miller, phil lord, spider-man: beyond the spider-verse

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse – Lord And Miller Talk The Delays

Phil Lord and Chris Miller address the Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse delays and how they are the ones putting the most pressure on themselves.

Splitting the film in two created new story challenges, especially around the film's middle act.

The filmmakers emphasize their high standards and creative ambition for the trilogy's conclusion.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is now set to release in theaters on June 18, 2027.

The journey that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been on has been a bit meandering. At one moment, you were reassuring people that the cliffhanger at the end of Across the Spider-Verse wasn't a big deal because the next film was right around the corner, and the next movie didn't even have a spot on the release schedule. We have one again, June 2027, where it's opening the same month as Shrek 5 and How To Train Your Dragon 2, but people are wondering what happened to make the project go from right around the corner to "who knows when?" Phil Lord and Chris Miller are currently doing the rounds for Project Hail Mary, a movie Lord refers to as "And then we took a small detour," in an interview with Gizmodo, but of course, the third Spider-Verse movie was brought up.

It turns out the act of splitting the movie into two, which wasn't planned, was what really threw a wrench into everything. Miller explained, "At one point, it was one movie, but there was too much movie there, so it was separated into two. But then once you looked at that second half of a movie, you're like, 'Well, that's like not just a story arc that has a beginning, middle, and end."

When you split a movie like this, you have to come up with another middle, and according to Lord, that was another aspect of Beyond the Spider-Verse that they struggled with. "We know where it's headed, but we need to understand better what's happening in the middle," Lord added. "And we came upon a really wonderful notion, which is when your family is broken apart by your calling, your talents, how do you put them back together? How do you have it all?"

Beyond the Spider-Verse was already going to have a lot riding on it as it wrapped up a trilogy that included two of the best superhero and animated films ever, but now there have been years of anticipation as well. However, Lord and Miller seem pretty self-aware about what exactly rests on the shoulders of this film, and, like most creatives, no one is putting more pressure on them than themselves.

"We put the most pressure on ourselves," Miller said. "There's no one that puts more pressure on us than ourselves, wanting to outdo ourselves each time and see things that you haven't seen before and make it feel like something you've never experienced before. And so, trying to get something that is as worthy as the previous two has been the driver."

Hopefully, we'll learn more about Beyond the Spider-Verse during Sony's CinemaCon presentation. That was where the first round of images was released, so it wouldn't be that surprising if they teased us with some more. We don't have many plot details yet. Aside from that, it starts immediately after the events of Across the Spider-Verse with Miles on the run, and the rag-tag group of Spider-People we saw assembled at the end of the film with Gwen might not be enough. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson. Produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal and, Avi Arad, and Jinko Gotoh. Aditya Sood and Christina Steinberg are executive producing. Screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on June 18, 2027.

