Black Phone 2 Puts Blumhouse Back On Track At Weekend Box Office

Blumhouse is back in the winning column, as Black Phone 2 grabbed the top spot this weekend at the box office.

Worldwide earnings for the horror sequel reach $42 million, giving Blumhouse a much-needed boost.

Box office horror hits a record year in 2025, with $1.7 billion grossed so far across the genre.

Tron: Ares and Good Fortune trail behind, as Black Phone 2 faces new challengers next weekend.

Black Phone 2 did what M3gan 2.0 couldn't and put Blumhouse back on top of the weekend box office. The horror sequel outperformed the first film's opening weekend from 2021, and made $26.5 million. Adding in foreign receipts, the Ethan Hawke film grabbed $42 million worldwide. That is a relief for the horror imprint, as Blumhouse has been floundering at the box office for over a year. Most expected this one and December's Five Nights At Freddy's 2 to get them back on track, and it looks like these two films will be just what the doctor ordered, though afterwards they need to break out a new hit to fully be back. Horror at the box office in 2025 has now reached a record level, having grossed a combined $1.7 billion, besting the previous high from 2017.

Black Phone 2 Scares Away The Competition

Black Phone 2 did not really face any challenge for the crown. Tron: Ares dipped badly at -67% from its terrible opening with $11 million, and it fell to second place. Massive bomb there, no other way to slice it. Third place went to Aziz Ansari's comedy Good Fortune with $6.2 million. Strange stuff there, the film stars Ansari, Seth Rogen, and Keanu Reeves, and had a very low budget. So why didn't Lionsgate throw any kind of weight behind it? Reviews were fine, but nobody knew that this film existed, let alone was coming out this weekend. With that cast and any kind of marketing budget, they may have had a chance to make some real money. Yet another strange decision by Lionsgate. Fourth place went to One Battle After Another, hanging in there with another $4 million, and rounding out the top five was Roofman with a second weekend of $3.7 million.

The weekend box office top five for October 19:

Black Phone 2- $26.5 million Tron: Ares- $11 million Good Fortune- $6.2 million One Battle After Another- $4 million Roofman- $3.7 million

Next weekend, Black Phone 2 faces stiff competition to hang on to the top spot. Bruce Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens, as well as the latest Colleen Hoover adaptation, Regretting You. Anime has been all the rage this year at the box office, and Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc looks to continue the run of success for that genre. I think Springsteen wins with about $24 million, but this could be anyone's weekend. I am not sure Paramount has done a good job marketing Regretting You to get it to the top spot, but I wouldn't be shocked if it does. It should be the biggest grossing week in over a month, though.

