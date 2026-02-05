Posted in: Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: blazing fists, boxing movies, Feature Film, Japanese cinema, mma, Takeshi Miike, well go usa

Blazing Fists: Miike Takeshi Boxing Flick Out in March

Takeshi Miike's latest movie is an MMA boxing action flick called Blazing Fists, a visceral saga of delinquents and gangsters, out in March

Fan favourite cult director Tasashi Miike (Ichi the Killer, Audition, First Love, 13 Assassins), who has made a movie in every imaginable genre, now turns to action-packed boxing drama Blazing Fists, debuting on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD March 31 from Well Go USA Entertainment. The film features "Breaking Down," a new form of mixed martial arts, where fighters from all walks of life compete in a "one-minute, one-round" format to determine who is the strongest, while the story concerns a pair of juvenile detainees who take up the emerging sport as a way to channel their rage and fight their way to freedom.

Blazing Fists is the story of Ikuto and Ryoma, troubled teens who meet in juvenile detention and make a plan to fight their way to freedom. Inspired by MMA fighter and Breaking Down founder Mikuru Asakura, the two boys make a plan to compete in Asakura's popular tournament. When released, they discover that they'll have to defeat their past outside the ring, before they can be champions inside of it …

Had Takeshi Miike made a boxing movie or MMA movie before? Well, Blazing Fists can take that box off his list. We might have been taking him for granted as a filmmaker since the 1990s because he always has a new movie out. It's a matter of guessing what genre it is this time. He always knows where to put the camera and the best way to edit action sequences, which makes him one of the best action directors in the world without anyone really noticing. One theme Miike returns to again and again is the plight of delinquent teenagers, rogue teens and teenage lovers on the run, Blazing Fists fits in his interest in how young men as outsiders find their way in the world.

Blazing Fists was inspired by the autobiography of MMA star Mikuru Asakura (who also executive produces and make a cameo appearance), Blazing Fist stars Danhi Kinoshita, Kaname Yoshizawa, Mariko Shinoda, Anna Tsuchiya, Chikashi Kuon, Kyosuke Yabe, Wataru Ichinose, Konatsu Kato, On Nakano, Karuma, Shoki Nakayama, Seya, Riki Sanada, Shuzo Ohira, Miku Tanaka, Nobuaki Kaneko, Susumu Terajima, Katsunori Takahashi, and Gackt.

Blazing Fists is out on March 31st on VOD, Blu-Ray and DVD.

