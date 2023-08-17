Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged:

Blue Beetle: 2 New Posters As We Head Into Release Weekend

We have two new posters for Blue Beetle as we head into the film's opening weekend.

Warner Bros. got a win last month with Barbie, so now DC Studios is looking to get a win this weekend with Blue Beetle. It hasn't exactly been a good year for DC movies so far with Shazam! Fury of the Gods underperforming both at the box office and critically, while The Flash is about as close to a full-blown disaster as we see in modern times. This movie was always the most interesting of the four that were going to release this year because it carries almost none of the baggage of the previous DC universe. While it is connected, things changed earlier enough that it would be easy to make the connections barely there and left to the margins [where they should be]. It's a shame that Warner Bros. is seemingly throwing this movie under the bus by not delaying due to the strikes and their unwillingness to pay actors and writers fair wages. Before the strike, we heard nothing but good things from the cast and discussed how much this could mean for the Latino community. Warner Bros. not only doesn't see the actors and writers as worth paying fair wages, but they also don't see Blue Beetle as worth getting a fair shot with a full-blown marketing push behind it either. So as we head into its opening weekend, it'll be interesting to see how it does. The early reviews are positive, and the early box office numbers look okay. We have two new posters from IMP Awards, and Bleeding Cool's review on Blue Beetle should be out soon [Warner Bros. decided not to screen it for a decent portion of critics outside of the NY/LA markets].

Blue Beetle: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Only in Theaters August 18 From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the feature film Blue Beetle, marking the DC Super Hero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña ("Cobra Kai") are Adriana Barraza ("Rambo: Last Blood," "Thor"), Damían Alcázar ("Narcos," "Narcos: Mexico"), Elpidia Carrillo ("Mayans M.C.," the "Predator" films), Bruna Marquezine ("Maldivas," "God Save the King"), Raoul Max Trujillo (the "Sicario" films, "Mayans M.C."), with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon ("Monarch," "Dead Man Walking"), and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories," "Hocus Pocus 2") and Harvey Guillén ("What We Do in the Shadows"). Soto ("Charm City Kings," "The Farm") directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer ("Miss Bala"), based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers. A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, a Safran Company Production, Blue Beetle soars into theaters only internationally beginning August 2023 and in North America August 18, 2023. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!