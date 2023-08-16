Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Angel Manuel Soto, blue beetle, dc, film, Warner Bros

Blue Beetle Director on Going from a Streaming Release to Theaters

Director Angel Manuel Soto is explaining why Blue Beetle needed to go from its planned streaming release to a theatrical release.

Superhero movies aren't guaranteed to be a success anymore, which has been proven by both DC and Marvel taking hits with their own respective releases over the past two years. As a result, we've seen projects that have been shelved or even pulled from the roster entirely (R.I.P. Batgirl), making each final release a win in itself.

Thankfully, DC's upcoming film Blue Beetle is one of those titles that's managed to survive a pivotal turnout point for the studio and boldly moved from a streaming release to officially hit theaters worldwide. With the film being just days away from release, the director is now reflecting on getting an even larger platform for a pivotal superhero story.

Why Blue Beetle Needed to Be Released in Theaters

When speaking with Collider, Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto explained, "No, when I came onto the project, the mandate was at the time that everything goes to HBO Max [now Max], right? And I was like, 'Sure, I'll do the movie. Of course, [it's] a great opportunity.' But I'm like, it can't be that the first time that we have a Latino superhero front and center—not just a Latino playing a hero, but where he is a Latino, his family is Latino, and they're gonna actually be heroes of their own stories for the first time—I was like, 'It cannot just live on streaming. He has to go to the theaters.' The whole experience of watching these fantastical movies is to be amazed and in awe, and what about being able to see our culture represented differently?"

The DC filmmaker then goes on to share, "So we worked very, very hard to do this world-building where the action sequences, the suit, the passion of the family, and the cultural aspects are presented in a way worthy of watching it, not only in the theater but even on IMAX, and being able to see our communities that way. I think that we did an amazing job in bringing it to life on the concept development of it all that at the end, Warner Bros. decided that this movie has to go to the theaters."

Blue Beetle will arrive exclusively in theaters (and not on Max) this Friday.

