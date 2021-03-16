Blumhouse Signs Deal With Epix For Eight New Films

Blumhouse is working with so many people right now it is hard to keep them all straight. Announced today is yet another one, as the horror powerhouse is teaming with Epix for a slate of eight new films. The first film, A House on the Bayou, from writer/director Alex McAulay (Don't Tell A Soul), will commence production in late spring, with an eye towards a premiere on EPIX in December 2021. That film follows "a troubled couple and their preteen daughter who go on vacation to an isolated house in the Louisiana bayou to reconnect as a family. But when unexpected visitors arrive, their facade of family unity starts to unravel, as terrifying secrets come to light." Below you can find a press release about the deal.

Blumhouse & Epix Should Go Beautifully Together

"Premium network EPIX® and Blumhouse today announced a new partnership, in which Jason Blum's television company will develop and produce eight elevated, standalone horror/genre-thriller movies exclusively for the network. Blum will serve as executive producer. The first film, A House on the Bayou, from writer/director Alex McAulay (Don't Tell A Soul), will commence production in late spring, with an eye towards a premiere on EPIX in December 2021. The rest of the slate will debut in 2022. Building on the television company's success with the Welcome to the Blumhouse movies slate for Amazon and Into the Dark anthology series for Hulu, the deal is the first-of-its-kind for EPIX, which is adding films to its growing slate of premium original content (most recently, it exclusively debuted the critically-acclaimed horror-thriller St Maud).

"Blumhouse's track record of producing high-quality, audience-favorite films have made them a driving force in the horror genre renaissance and have been top-notch partners for EPIX," said Michael Wright, president EPIX. "We can't wait to work with Jason Blum and his talented team in this new capacity, and make EPIX the exclusive home of more Blumhouse content." "This partnership with EPIX is an additional opportunity for us to collaborate with a great team in helping them grow their slate of genre films, while continuing to bring Blumhouse fans the kind of programming they know and love," said Chris McCumber, President Blumhouse Television. Also a destination for premium original series, EPIX and Blumhouse recently announced the May 16 premiere of Fall River, a 4-part docuseries about a series of chilling murders tied to sex and satanic cults, set in the 1980s."