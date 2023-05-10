Blumhouse Film Imaginary Gets 2024 Release Date From Lionsgate The latest Blumhouse film to get dated is titled Imaginary and it has quite the hook. Sounds like another hit for the studio.

Blumhouse has a new film from director Jeff Wadlow titled Imaginary coming, and Lionsgate today dated the movie for February 2nd, 2024. Wadlow is no stranger to Blumhouse, as he also directed Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island for them. He will produce the film alongside Jason Blum and Ryan Turek for Blumhouse. He also co-wrote the movie with Greg Erb and Jason Oremland. Interesting that two days in a row, both James Wan and Jason Blum have set up films at studios not named Universal, considering all of the press they got together earlier in the year. Wan announced he is producing The Monkey, a Stephen King adaptation starring Theo James, and a bidding war is expected at Cannes.

Imaginary Is Exactly What It Sounds Like

In Imaginary, a young woman returns to her childhood home only to discover that the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and very unhappy she left. Currently, casting is underway, but there is no news on that front. However, production should be starting very soon if they want to hit that release date. Blumhouse is already off to a hot start for 2023, with M3gan providing them with a huge hit in January. The rest of the year will see three more huge releases from them: in July, they have the latest Insidious film, The Red Door, opening. Then they rule the box office in October, with The Exorcist: Believer opening on October 13th and the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy's film on October 27th.

Time passes, and Blumhouse carries on. Name me a better production company from the last ten years; I'll wait…You can't, though, because nobody is operating on their level right now. I am sure that Imaginary will be another in a long line of massive hits.