Allison Williams Dissects the Original Ending of Get Out

Get Out star Allison Williams offers her thoughts on the film's original ending and why it was eventually changed ahead of its release.

The original ending reflected systemic racism, with a more bleak outcome for Chris.

Test screenings led Peele to revise the ending, offering audiences a more hopeful resolution.

Get Out acclaimed for blending horror with social commentary, boosting Peele's cinematic impact.

Get Out, directed by Jordan Peele, has become a cultural phenomenon since its theatrical release back in 2017. And the film, which explores themes of racism and social commentary through the lens of a horror-thriller, received critical acclaim for its screenplay, direction, and acting, becoming a major commercial success by grossing over $255 million worldwide on a budget of just $4.5 million. But did you know that the creative team behind the film almost had a different ending in mind?

Get Out Star on The Film's Original Conclusion

During a recent interview at New York Comic Con, star Allison Williams discussed the film's original ending and its initial significance to the story being told. Williams reveals to ComicBook.com, "Well, it's interesting because we all signed on to the movie with the original ending. It felt really honest; we live in America. If there's a black man over a dying white woman's body, and then there's a house full of dead white people, we all kind of know how that's going to go. And so, Jordan was pretty clear that he wanted the ending to speak to the truth of the situation. It ended with [Lil Rel Howery's character] basically trying to get any last bits of information that Chris could think of. Like what? What? Is there anything else? There was film in the camera, and there were all these things. It was basically like Chris or Daniel Kaluuya kind of going back into the prison and being like, 'it's over now.'"

The original ending was indeed bleaker and more truthful, reflecting the harsh realities of systemic racism. However, after test screenings, Peele decided to change the ending to offer a more hopeful note to offer audiences more resolve with this specific tale of societal horrors — with the final version of the film depicting Chris being rescued by his friend Rod as the bloodbath comes to an end.

Regardless of the pivot, Get Out has been deservedly praised for its ability to blend horror with social commentary, essentially catapulting Peele into the spotlight as one of the most promising new voices in cinema while also sparking important conversations about race and representation in Hollywood.

