Hocus Pocus 2 Director Discusses the Return of Binx

It's still pretty mindblowing to imagine that after all these years, a Hocus Pocus sequel film is not only in the works but is actually right around the corner! Though the trio of timeless and somewhat misunderstood witches will obviously be at the center of the film (as they should be), there will also be another exciting return for long-time fans to enjoy – and a few that we shouldn't expect in any capacity either.

In a recent interview with EW, Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher was asked about the prospect of Binx's role for the next entry (an absolute fan favorite black cat), and Fletcher shares that there is definitely a Binx presence in the sequel. "Billy and Binx, I wanted back," she explains before adding, "We're having some fun with him, so, we'll see" to keep some mystery behind how this return might play a part of the film's plot.

Discussing his importance in the first film, the sequel director addresses that Binx was "the heart, for sure" while explaining that the cat featured in the first trailer is actually a new feline character by the name of Cobweb – so we'll get to have at least two furry additions in the mix this time around. The EW exclusive also implies that one important factor to confirm is that fans shouldn't be expecting any talking cats to appear either, so consider yourself lucky if you're freshly traumatized by any recent live-action cat adaptations!

Disney+'s original film stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles, along with Sam Richardson (Veep), Doug Jones (The Shape of Water), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), Tony Hale (Veep), and more.

Hocus Pocus 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ starting September 30, 2022. Will you be watching the next installment of this lighthearted Halloween classic?