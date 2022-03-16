Blumhouse & Prime Video Make Deal For Sundance Film Nanny

Blumhouse and Prime Video have announced that they have made a deal to acquire Sundance Grand Jury Prize winning film Nanny from writer director Nikyatu Jusu. The film was the first horror feature to win the award, and received unanimous praise coming out of the festival. Blumhouse and Prime Video have worked well together in the past, having partnered for the Welcome To The Blumhouse run of films and more. This is Jusu's debut feature film. It stars Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Spector, and Rose Decker.

Blumhouse Is A Great Home For Nanny

Blumhouse and Prime Video have secured worldwide rights for horror-drama Nanny from first-time feature writer/director Nikyatu Jusu. Nanny premiered at Sundance this year in the U.S. Dramatic Competition to rave reviews and won the Sundance Grand Jury Prize, the first horror film to take the festival's top honor.

Critical praise for Nanny included the New York Times, which praised the film as a " standout…for both its visceral shocks and its lush beauty," and Anna Diop's performance as "remarkable" while Variety highlighted Jusu's "confident" directing. Amy Taubin for Artforum states, "In the twenty-three years I've gone to Sundance, I've seen perhaps a half dozen first fiction features by artists who have the intelligence, skill, and sense of form to create a movie that is revelatory from first to last. Nanny is one of them." The acquisition of Nanny by Prime Video and Blumhouse Television continues the successful collaboration between the two companies that was forged in 2019, to release genre films under the banner Welcome to the Blumhouse in 2020 and 2021. The film was acquired from Topic Studios, Stay Gold Features and LinLay Productions.

Nanny stars Anna Diop (Us) as a Senegalese immigrant nanny, piecing together a new life in New York City while caring for the child of an Upper East Side family, who is forced to confront a concealed truth that threatens to shatter her American Dream. Michelle Monaghan (The Craft: Legacy, Gone Baby Gone), Sinqua Walls (The 15:17 to Paris, Resort to Love), Morgan Spector (The Gilded Age), and Rose Decker (Mare of Easttown) also star.