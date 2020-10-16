Bobbleheads The Movie Debuts On December 8th, Yes It's Real

Bobbleheads The Movie is coming on December 8th from Universal Pictures. Yes, you read that correctly; the animated feature takes us to the world of sentient bobblehead dolls, where humans are the enemy and pets destroy them. The voice cast includes Jennifer Coolidge, Karen Fukuhara, Khary Payton, Julian Sands, Brenda Song, Luke Wilson, and Cher, and is directed by Beauty and the Beast's Kirk Wise. The film will debut on DVD and digital the same day, and one wonders if this was planned for theaters at some point. You can see the trailer for the film down below.

Bobbleheads The Movie Synopsis & Poster

"Get ready to laugh and bounce along with a family of misfit bobbleheads who must defend their home and themselves from scheming humans in the brand-new hilarious and heart-warming animated action-comedy, BOBBLEHEADS: THE MOVIE, premiering exclusively on Digital, DVD, and On-Demand on December 8, 2020, and streaming soon on Netflix from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Get ready for a big shake-up when misfit bobbleheads take on trashy humans and a slobbery dog who crash their home with plans to swap a new baseball player bobblehead for a valuable one of them. With some guidance from Cher, they find the courage to bobble-up for an outrageous battle of wits and wobble."

In this era of IP's and turning anything with any sort of name recognition into a possible franchise, I shouldn't be surprised that this is happening. I never thought I would live long enough to see a film made about sentient bobbleheads, but here we find ourselves. I have no opinion on whether this will be good or not; I have an eight-year-old, so I will be watching this no matter what. Bobbleheads The Movie is available on December 8th.