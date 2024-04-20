Posted in: Horror, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: evil dead, evil dead rise, film, horror

Evil Dead Spin-Off Director Says the Next Entry is Coming Together

The director of the upcoming untitled Evil Dead film plays coy when asked about the potential for exploring any shared continuity.

With the release of Evil Dead Rise, the cult classic franchise earned a newfound popularity, becoming the most profitable film in its history, along with generally positive reviews from audiences and critics. So, with that in mind, we obviously knew that the Evil Dead franchise had plenty of new and classic stories to offer moving forward. Which apparently includes an upcoming, untitled story from the filmmaker behind the new flick Infested.

New Evil Dead Director Cautiously Addresses Continuity

During a recent conversation with Screen Rant, director Sébastien Vaniček was asked about the continuity path for future stories, noting, "I would love to answer this question, but we are in the early process of the writing, so we have so many questions. We just wrote stuff with my co-writer, it's the same co-writer I wrote Infested with, so I'm working with my team, I'm really glad. But we are in the process of building our story, our characters and everything, and we are chatting with each other. There's so many ideas coming from everywhere. For the moment, we are in the sandbox, and we haven't started to build a castle; we are just gathering the best sand, and as soon as I have the best sand, I will start to build a castle."

After the ending of Evil Dead Rise, it was evident that the franchise's newly established setup would allow various filmmakers to tell unique (but still lightly connected) stories. Because of that exciting opening, the potential seems limitless. Future films could easily embrace crossover events, recurring characters, or even brief easter eggs. Still, the fact that Evil Dead has found a formula that can be tweaked to spotlight a fresh perspective suggests that there's plenty of life left in the franchise.

