Borderlands: First Look Images & Poster Released, Trailer Tomorrow

We got the first look images and posters for Borderlands. The trailer is dropping tomorrow and the film will be released on August 9th.

Borderlands is a movie that feels like it has been sitting on the shelf at Lionsgate for half a lifetime. Primary cast members and director Eli Roth jumped on in 2020, and the filming took place from April to June 2021. However, there hadn't been anything else about the film since, and no one was really talking about it. It wasn't until January 2023 that we discovered that the film needed two weeks' worth of reshoots, which is typical for a movie like this. It sounds like the production had a hard time bringing back the extensive cast to do the reshoots due to schedules being wonky. We saw about .5 seconds of this movie during a CinemaCon presentation, but that's been it. The movie is finally coming out this summer, and we have our first look images, a poster, and a ten-second teaser for the first trailer that is dropping tomorrow.

Borderlands: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: In the movie, Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other.

Borderlands is directed by Eli Roth, and the cast includes Lilith, played by Cate Blanchett, Roland (Kevin Hart), Dr. Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), and Claptrap (Jack Black). The film also stars Edgar Martinez, Gina Gershon, Janina Gavankar, Cheyenne Jackson, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Ryann Redmond, and Haley Bennett. It will be released on August 9, 2024.

